LEWES, Del. - DNREC and the Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances invite the public to comment on a proposed cleanup plan at the Wil King Station Site.
The department said that the nearly 29 acres of land on Penny Lane off of Wil King Road previously served as farmland but is now wooded and a site for dumping debris including household items, construction and auto parts.
According to DNREC, Wil King Station Site will have to submit a Long-Term Stewardship plan to clarify the requirements for monitoring groundwater and scheduled groundwater contaminant monitoring, as well as the recording of an Environmental Covenant restricting groundwater withdrawal at the location.
The final period for commenting ends on Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m.