DNREC reminds drivers to prepare before beach driving season

DELAWARE- As warmer weather approaches, officials say more people will soon drive onto Delaware’s permitted beaches.
Before hitting the sand, DNREC says it’s not just about getting a surf fishing tag. Preparing your vehicle is key to avoiding getting stuck. If you do get stuck, drivers are responsible for the cost of a tow.
“Every year we have a few people who get a little too ambitious,” said Michael Podgorski, who works with Delaware Seashore State Parks. “I think there was an Audi last year that tried beach driving, and it promptly got stuck and had to call a tow company.”
DNREC, along with Delaware Seashore State Parks, offers beach driving clinics. Officials say drivers can also find rules and required equipment on the state parks website.
Once on the beach, drivers are urged to move slowly and cautiously.
“We try to keep people between 15 and 20 miles an hour,” Podgorski said.
Officials also remind visitors that driving is only allowed on beaches marked with red signs. Traveling beyond designated areas, such as attempting to drive along the coastline, is not permitted.
As beach season begins, officials say preparation and following the rules can help ensure a safe trip and prevent costly mistakes.