DELAWARE - DNREC announces its largest number of applications for the 2026 Spring Turkey Season Lottery since 1991.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says it received 992 applications from hunters who applied for one of the 540 available permits for the upcoming spring season.
DNREC officials say the lottery began Jan. 21, with permits being available for all of Delaware's 19 state wildlife areas, as well as Bombay Hook and Prime Hook, Delaware's two National Wildlife Refuges. The agency says the permits cover one of four of the turkey seasons, which range from April 11 to May 10.
During this year's lottery, DNREC officials listed the most popular turkey hunting areas:
Blackiston Wildlife Area
Tappahanna Wildlife
Cedar Swamp Wildlife Area
Norman G. Wilder Wildlife Area
Last year, DNREC says turkey hunting was also very popular, as 869 Delawareans submitted applications for hunting permits. Out of all of those who received a permit via the lottery, DNREC says 481 went to resident hunters, with 59 going to those from 14 different states.
Lottery results will be available on DNREC's Spring Turkey Season Hunting Permit Lottery website.