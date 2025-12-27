DELAWARE - The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host its largest biennial Delaware Wetlands Conference on Jan. 27 and 28, 2026, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
Organized by the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship, the conference will feature more than 65 sponsors and exhibitors and 75 presentations, offering learning and networking opportunities. The event is funded through sponsorships, nonprofit exhibitor support and ticket sales.
Regular price registration is available through Dec. 28 for one and two-day general admission tickets, with late registration available through Jan. 21, 2026, while space allows.