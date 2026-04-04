DNREC to host youth fishing events across Delaware

DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will host youth fishing events in all three counties in April as part of Earth Month celebrations.
The events, organized through the agency’s Aquatic Resources Education Center and its “Take A Kid Fishing!” program, are scheduled during the first full week of April to align with many schools’ spring break.
Programs will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7 at Bellevue State Park, April 8 at Silver Lake Park, and April 9 at Trap Pond State Park.
The events are open to youth ages 6 to 15 and their families, with free fishing equipment provided. Participants are encouraged to bring outdoor essentials such as chairs, snacks and sunscreen.
DNREC says re-registration is required and note that adults who plan to fish must have a valid Delaware fishing license and Fisherman Information Network number.