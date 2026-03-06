Do More 24 fundraiser helps support Selbyville Public Library services

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Selbyville Public Library says community fundraisers like Do More 24 Delaware help support its operations as an independent, nonprofit organization.
Library Director Kelly Klein said the library has received about $80,000 from the fundraiser over the past several years.
“Libraries are an underfunded resource in Delaware,” Klein said. “They are really doing a lot more work because of the growth in the area. There is just so much that we take on to assist our communities. And we are also in the midst of a literacy emergency, as our governor declared.”
Klein said demand for library services continues to grow. Last summer, the library recorded about 15,000 visitors.
“That is just a huge amount of people,” she said. “We’ll probably have even more this summer.”
In 2025, Do More 24 Delaware raised more than $2.5 million for nonprofits, and this year’s goal is to raise even more.
Amy Green, with Spur Impact and one of the organizers of Do More 24 Delaware, encourages people to donate before the deadline.
“Now is the time to give,” Green said. “If you’ve never donated before, your dollars go even further. If we want a stronger Delaware, we have to work together to do that. And there’s no dollar amount that’s too small.”
A full list of participating organizations is available on the Do More 24 Delaware website. The deadline to donate is March 6 at 6 p.m.