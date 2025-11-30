Documentary 'Deaf Santa Claus' to make Delaware premiere at Movies at Midway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Deaf Santa Claus, a new feature-length documentary, will make its Delaware premiere Dec. 7 at The Movies at Midway.
The 2 p.m. screening, presented in partnership with the Deaf Santa Claus Foundation, is open to the public and will include open captions to ensure full accessibility for all attendees.
The film follows Charles Graves, a man who bears a striking resemblance to Santa Claus and is pursuing his dream of becoming a professional Deaf Santa. Directors Ben Shelton and Anthony Mowl chronicle his journey as he attends Santa school, leans on his family for support and works to build a career that allows him to better provide for his loved ones.
The documentary highlights connection between Deaf and hearing communities through themes of identity, access and resilience.
The Deaf Santa Claus Foundation, a nonprofit organization, promotes inclusive holiday traditions through films, live events and outreach efforts. The group is supporting the national release of Deaf Santa Claus to help ensure children and families of all abilities feel represented and included in holiday celebrations.