DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Town officials are reminding pet owners to clean up after their dogs following ongoing complaints about dog waste.
According to the towns newsletter they have received multiple reports of dog waste being left along the shoreline, as well as waste-filled bags abandoned on the sand.
Town Manager Bill Zolper says the issue spans the entire beach, not just one specific area. "We have an issue with dog waste on the beach," Zolper said. "I’ve gotten multiple complaints this summer from people about dog waste from people just not picking it up when their dogs are running around."
Visiting dog owner Dominick Sonesen agrees that it shouldn’t be a problem. "You’ve got to take care of where you’re staying." said Sonesen. "Your dog’s poop, your own garbage, everything. The garbage cans are there, they provide the bags. What more do we need?"
Each year, Dewey Beach purchases more than 150,000 dog waste bags, available at every beach entrance. First-time offenders caught not picking up after their dogs will be fined $95. Repeat violations will cost $200 each.
Community members are encouraged to report violations to help keep the beach safe and enjoyable for everyone.