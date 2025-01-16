MARYLAND- Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown urges people to be careful when donating to relief efforts for the devastating wildfires currently ravaging parts of the Los Angeles area. Brown’s office has issued a consumer alert, warning of fraudulent charities and scams that often emerge during disasters.
The Attorney General’s office is sharing strategies to help people protect themselves from fraud when donating.
Tips for safe giving:
Verify the Charity: Before donating, check if the organization is registered with the Maryland Secretary of State’s Public Registry. Trusted resources like GuideStar and Charity Navigator can provide insights into a charity’s financials and legitimacy.
Avoid High-Pressure Tactics: Legitimate charities will not pressure you into making immediate donations. Take your time to vet the organization.
Be Cautious Online: Scammers often use emails, social media, and fake websites to solicit donations. Avoid clicking on links and verify the organization independently.
Search for Reviews: Look up the charity’s name alongside terms like “scam” or “review” to see if others have flagged concerns.
Don’t Use Unusual Payment Methods: Requests for donations via prepaid credit cards, gift cards, bitcoin, or courier services are red flags. Legitimate charities will provide secure and traceable payment options.
Protecting Your Contribution:
People donating to disaster relief efforts are encouraged to stick with well-known national or local organizations experienced in disaster response. Additionally, legitimate charities should be able to explain how donations will be used and provide receipts for tax purposes.
Brown’s office emphasized that taking precautions can ensure donations reach those in need, rather than falling into the hands of scammers.