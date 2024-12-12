GEORGETOWN, Del. - Recovery efforts are ongoing with people across the country finding ways to help their fellow American after Hurricane Helene tore through the south.
Here on Delmarva, volunteers are filling up yet another trailer with boxes and bags of donations in an effort to help.
Sandy Daisey is back volunteering once again and says it's the thought of what people went through that inspires her to keep showing up.
"I've seen the devastation. I mean, roads tore up and everything, I mean it was complete devastation," said Daisey.
Multiple organizations have been collecting and packing up donations for months. Lori Pendleton has worked along side the organizers from the very beginning. She showed up full a car full of items.
"Sometimes you have to be ready to receive it too, and these people are ready to receive it. They need to know that people do care. Even if we have no idea who they are, and that's okay," said Pendleton.
"You don't have to know who the people are that are getting it, you just know it's going where it's supposed to."
The trailer was full of boxes and bags along with other items like Christmas gifts and cases of water. While this the last trailer to head to North Carolina for the year, there's much more to come in the New Year.