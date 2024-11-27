BALTIMORE — The whole of the deal-seeking world is getting ready for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. With that in mind, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown is urging consumers to watch out for shopping scams. That includes fake websites, misleading ads and other schemes which often peak during this busy shopping season.
“Year-end sales are a great way to save money on gifts,” said Brown, “but don’t let the excitement of a deal blind you to potential scams. Protect your money, personal information, and peace of mind.”
For anyone who is going to be taking part in online shopping this season, the Attorney General's office has offered up these tips.
Research Retailers
- Check online reviews for customer satisfaction and retailer reputation.
- Confirm the company offers accessible customer service options.
Secure Payment Information
- Type the retailer’s web address directly into your browser instead of using search engine links that could lead to fake sites.
- Ensure the website’s URL starts with “https,” indicating secure transmission of data.
Be Cautious with Ads
- Avoid clicking on advertisements in emails or social media that could lead to scam websites or install malware on your device.
Gift Card Safety
- Purchase gift cards directly from the retailer’s website or physical store.
- Inspect cards for tampering, such as scratched-off PINs.
- Avoid offers for free gift cards, which are often scams designed to steal information or install malware.
Charitable Giving Awareness
As hard as it is to believe scammers also try to take advantage of those looking to give back this time of year. Before donating:
- Verify that the charity is registered with the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office.
- Use trusted resources like GuideStar or Charity Navigator to research the organization’s financials and mission.
For more details, read the “Keeping Your Eyes Open When Donating to Charities” guide.
Additional Resources
The Attorney General’s Office provides free publications like the Consumer’s Edge series to help Marylanders make informed decisions. Access these resources at marylandattorneygeneral.gov.