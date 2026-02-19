MILFORD, Del. - Thursday evening, community members gathered in Milford to weigh in on a key traffic study that could reshape one of the city’s busiest roadways.
The public workshop focused on the Airport Road Corridor Study, which is examining potential safety and traffic flow improvements between Canterbury Road and Route 113.
Transportation planners say the corridor sees heavy daily use, with significant commercial activity and steady vehicle traffic.
“We are looking at the airport road corridor in Milford. It's a busy corridor. A lot of traffic going on, a lot of commercial activity,” said Malcolm Jacob, a transportation planner with the Dover/Kent Metropolitan Planning Organization. “And we are trying to look into some potential solutions for the roadway, so improve the flow of traffic, make things safer, and also improve connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians.”
Among the ideas discussed are possible changes to intersections, including roundabouts. A roundabout is already under construction at the intersection with Canterbury Road, and some residents said they would like to see how that performs before additional roundabouts are considered.
“Because there's another roundabout going in at the intersection with Canterbury Road right now, some residents have mentioned that they want to see how that one operates first before, OK, another one,” Jacob said. “The good thing is that’s why we’re here. We want to get as much public input as we can. We can provide some data, but honestly, it's the people who live here who will be using these facilities every day. We want to make sure that they are as easy to use and enjoyable as possible. We want to get as much input as we can while we're doing this.”
Some attendees said education about roundabouts could help address concerns.
“I think a big issue people have with roundabouts is they just aren't necessarily familiar with them. They don't know how to use them,” said Sara Bluhm, who attended the workshop. “But fast facts will tell you that roundabouts save lives. If there are accidents, they're not fatal. Cars can be replaced, people cannot.”
Planners say feedback gathered at the workshop will be used alongside traffic data and safety analysis to determine the next steps for the corridor. Additional opportunities for public input are expected as the study progresses.