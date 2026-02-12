Cold and wet weather has delayed construction of a new roundabout at Airport Road and Canterbury Road, likely pushing back the project’s anticipated reopening date, a city official said.

The roads were originally scheduled to be closed through March 6. However, the city said recent freezing temperatures and lingering wet conditions from melting ice have prevented crews from working on some days. Officials now expect to seek an extension, though they said the delay will not increase the project’s cost.

The roundabout is a city project required by the Delaware Department of Transportation to improve traffic flow ahead of development at the Milford Corporate Center.

Nearby resident Linda Seggel said she believes the roundabout will ultimately improve safety.

“Roundabouts are something I think actually are pretty safe — once people get the idea of using them,” Seggel said.

Others, like longtime local Mary Kenneally, said detours in the area have been confusing.

“It does seem ongoing. And then it’s affected further down. So, the detours have been sort of convoluted,” Kenneally said.

City officials said construction should progress more consistently once weather conditions improve.

The roundabout is part of the infrastructure needed for the $18 million Milford Corporate Center, which broke ground last March. The industrial park is expected to house about 30 businesses and include a new water tower.

