MILFORD, Del. — Construction crews have begun work on a new roundabout at Airport Road in Milford, prompting a full road closure between Delaware Veterans Boulevard and Canterbury Road.
The project, part of a city initiative required by DelDOT, aims to improve traffic flow with a roundabout as the new Milford Corporate Center takes shape. The industrial park will include 30 businesses and a new city water tower.
“It’s about time,” said Milford resident John Eustuis. “That traffic gets backed up there, and there’s so much coming down Canterbury Road, you can’t get off of Airport Road.”
City officials expect the closure to last through March 6. While some residents, like Nancy Sohl, support the project for the jobs it will bring, they are less enthusiastic about the months-long disruption.
“Four months is a lot of time that you have to look at ripped-up roads,” Sohl said.
Eustuis, however, is skeptical of the timeline. “If they can do it in four months, I’ll be surprised,” he said.
A second closure is also scheduled to begin Nov. 24 on Canterbury Road at the intersection of Airport Road as construction continues. Detours are in place.