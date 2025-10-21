DOVER, Del. - A man has been found guilty on multiple charges following a shooting during a packed high school football game last fall, an act prosecutors described as “incredibly reckless.”
Kameron Scott, 28, of Dover, was convicted on Oct. 10 by a Superior Court jury of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm in a Safe School Zone, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited and Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited. The charges stem from a shooting on Oct. 18, 2024, at Dover High School according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
“it’s frankly a stroke of luck that nobody was hurt or killed,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I’m grateful to the Dover Police Department for leading this investigation and to our trial team for its work to hold the defendant accountable.”
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Scott fired a single shot into the air during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of Dover High School during a home football game against Smyrna. The parking lot was filled with students and families attending the game.
Scott, who was legally barred from possessing a gun due to a previous robbery conviction, ran away toward the nearby Leandre Lakes apartment buildings. Officers recovered the gun soon after.
“A gun was fired, in the middle of a nonsensical brawl, at a high school football game packed full of students and families,” said Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson. “Officers immediately reacted to the shot and placed themselves in between the active threat and the dozens of innocent bystanders.”
Johnson credited the Dover Police Department’s ongoing partnership with the Capital School District for helping ensure a rapid response, noting that officers were already present at the game. He also commended the actions of officers who chased and apprehended Scott in the darkness before he could get rid of the weapon or become a further threat.
Scott remains in custody and is awaiting sentencing.