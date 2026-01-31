Dover Motor Speedway announces 2026 Laps for Charity events

DOVER, Del. - Speedway Children’s Charities’ Dover Motor Speedway chapter will host three Laps for Charity events in 2026, giving fans the chance to drive their personal vehicles on the Monster Mile.
The events will take place:
- May 2
- Aug. 1
- Sept. 27
The speedway says participants can choose from several options, including driving sessions, race car rides, and photo opportunities at the Monster Monument. According to the speedway, proceeds benefit local nonprofit organizations that support children in need.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance at the Dover Motor Speedway's website.
“These events allow us to combine the excitement of Dover Motor Speedway with our commitment to helping children in need,” said executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Dover chapter, Gary Camp.