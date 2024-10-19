DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department arrested two men, Kameron Scott, 27, and Tony Benson Jr., 20, both of Dover, following a large fight and a shots fired incident on Oct. 18.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. after the school’s football game. Officers were on site assisting with security when a large fight broke out near the stadium entrance. During the altercation, officers observed Scott firing a handgun into the air. Scott attempted to flee to a nearby apartment complex but was apprehended after a foot chase. Benson Jr., who was also involved in the fight, fled in the same direction and was captured following another chase.
Officers recovered a Taurus .38 special handgun in the area where Scott fled. No injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.
Scott was charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm in a school zone, and resisting arrest. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,000 cash bail.
Benson Jr. was charged with riot, conspiracy, and resisting arrest. He was released on his own recognizance.