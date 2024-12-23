BERLIN, Md.- The Town of Berlin and Berlin Main Street have announced a $50,000 grant to continue the Berlin Commercial Façade Grant Program. The program helps downtown property and business owners improve their building exteriors, aiming to enhance the streetscape, attract new customers, and support the local economy.
The town says the grant program provides matching funds covering up to 50 percent of project costs, with a maximum award of $10,000 per project. Eligible improvements include painting, signage, lighting, awnings and other exterior upgrades.
“The Town of Berlin is incredibly grateful to receive this continued support. The facade grant program has been instrumental in restoring our downtown shopping district, making it more vibrant and attractive for both people who live here and visitors,” said Mayor Zack Tyndall. “We encourage our small businesses to reach out to our Economic and Community Development team to start the conversation about their 2025 facade improvement projects. Together, we can continue to enhance the beauty and appeal of Berlin.”
Ivy Wells, the town’s Director of Economic and Community Development, highlighted the program’s importance in preserving Berlin’s historic charm. “The Downtown Commercial Façade Grant Program is an essential tool in supporting the continued growth and development of our downtown district,” she said. “We are excited to see the applications next year and look forward to the continued historic preservation and beautification of our downtown Main Street Historic District.”
Applications for the Berlin Façade Grant Program will be available starting in January.