SALISBURY, Md.- Dozens of Delmarva residents gathered in Wicomico County on Sunday to express opposition to U.S. actions in Venezuela, citing concerns about the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro and President Trump’s involvement in Venezuelan affairs.
People who gathered in Salisbury said they were calling for the U.S. to respect Venezuela’s sovereignty. Protesters stated the U.S. should refrain from what they described as a warpath.
Several protesters expressed concern that President Trump did not obtain congressional approval nor adhere to the United Nations Charter rules, according to demonstrators.
Some Salisbury protesters say they do not believe Maduro’s capture was about liberating Venezuela. Richard Bearman said, “We went in because we have this weird belief that they have oil that belongs to us, which is nonsense.”
Judy McClure, also a protester, said, “First it’s about drugs, and obviously we know it’s about oil. It’s just one big country doing whatever they want in a smaller country.”
One protester said she reused an old protest sign from the 1990s that read “NO BLOOD FOR OIL,” which she previously carried while protesting the Iraq War.
Protesters said they are planning another demonstration next week in Salisbury.
According to NBC News, President Maduro is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday, Jan. 5.