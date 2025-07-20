REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Drag brunch protestors never showed up to their own protest. However, the counter protest brought people out in droves to Goolee's Grille.
Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, S First Street was quiet and calm. However, this was not the case earlier that day.
The street had loud, colorful and supportive.
"I feel overwhelmed, overwhelmed by the support and the love that has been shown to my business. and. and me personally, since last Tuesday," said George Stakias.
George Stakias is the owner of Goolee's Grille, the site of a planned protest against their Sunday drag brunch.
The people filling up the streets are counter protestors all in support of Stakias.
"You never really like sit back and think, okay, well, I was greatly supported today. You just don't think that, but today, oh my gosh, f this support doesn't kick you in the head, so to speak, to be like you're supported. That's why I'm so overwhelmed."
Stakias reached out to Sussex Pride when he learned about the planned protest.
CoastTV had a chance to speak with them as well.
"I spoke to the Father, who runs St. Anne's and he confirmed it is a separate organization that is organizing it. Apparently St. Anne's membership has a group that is connected with this organization," said David Mariner, Executive Director of Sussex Pride.
The protest was shared in St. Anne's Parish's weekly newsletter. On Friday, the church and the Diocese of Wilmington released the following statement.
“It has come to our attention that the announcement of a rosary rally, sponsored by an organization not associated with Saint Ann’s Parish in Bethany Beach nor the Diocese of Wilmington, was regretfully included in the most recent Saint Ann’s Parish bulletin. The rosary rally is scheduled for this weekend outside of a Rehoboth Beach establishment that is holding a ‘drag brunch.’
To be clear, while we wholeheartedly encourage the praying of the rosary, this rally is not endorsed by the Parish or Diocese. As Catholic Christians, we recognize that all of us are made in the image and likeness of God and deserve to be treated with love and respect.
We apologize for any divisiveness that this unfortunate situation has caused and pray that all may be united as brothers and sisters in Christ.”
To those who were planning to protest the drag brunch, Stakias says "God is love, right? You're using God, God's love. So guess what happened today? God showed his love."
To those who showed up in droves for Goolee's Grille he says "a big, huge, wonderful, amazing, huggable thank you. Filled with much love and gratitude, that's all I have to say."
Stakias says the biggest thank you goes to his staff and the performers at the drag brunch.