DRBA to hold virtual hearing on Cape May–Lewes Ferry fares

LEWES, Del. - Officials with the Delaware River and Bay Authority will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss proposed fare changes for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry.
The hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will be held online through Microsoft Teams.
According to the agency, the proposed fare adjustments are part of a regular review process. Ferry Operations Director Heath Gehrke said fare changes are typically introduced every other year to help lower operating costs while keeping travel affordable for families and frequent riders.
The authority says it values public input and encourages residents to attend the meeting to share comments and ask questions.
A link to the virtual meeting is available through the Delaware River and Bay Authority.