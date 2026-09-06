SALISBURY, Md. — A Cambridge man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly driving the wrong way for several miles on Route 13 in Salisbury and colliding with a Maryland State Police patrol car, authorities said.
Maryland State Police identified the driver as 36-year-old Joshua Jorette. Troopers said Jorette was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and other related offenses. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
MSP said troopers began receiving reports shortly before 7:30 p.m. of a Ford F-250 driving north in the southbound lanes of the Salisbury Bypass. A trooper attempted to stop the truck, but Jorette continued driving and nearly hit the patrol car, according to police.
A second trooper responding to the scene positioned his patrol car in the truck's path near Route 13 and Route 50, police said. Jorette attempted to maneuver around the cruiser, but the cars collided. The Ford then spun and hit a Ford Expedition before becoming disabled.
The trooper was taken to a local hospital with injuries and later released, according to police. The driver and passenger of the Ford Expedition, a 66-year-old man and 64-year-old woman, were also taken to a hospital for treatment.
The investigation remains ongoing, MSP said.