MILFORD, Del. - A 37-year-old Georgetown man died Sunday night after crashing his car in Milford while fleeing from a Delaware State Police traffic stop.
According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, after a trooper attempted to pull over a Nissan Altima on North Old State Road near Johnson Road in Lincoln. The driver had reportedly committed a traffic violation, and a computer check revealed a registration violation.
Before the trooper could exit the patrol car, the Altima sped away. Police say the driver began driving recklessly and speeding through the area. Due to safety concerns for other drivers, the trooper called off the chase.
Shortly after the pursuit was canceled, the Altima crashed on Lakeview Avenue.
A preliminary investigation revealed the car went on the sidewalk, crossed West Clarke Avenue, hit a small tree and shrubs in a yard, and then spun into a large tree.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, said DSP. His name has not yet been released as authorities work to notify his family. Lakeview Avenue was closed for about two hours while the scene was cleared and investigated.
State Police ask anyone who saw the crash or has information to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264, message the Delaware State Police Facebook page, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.