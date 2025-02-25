LEWES, Del. - A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a car crash on Lewes Georgetown Highway Tuesday.
At about 12:20 p.m., Delaware State Police say a Chevrolet Silverado was going eastbound near Joseph's Road when a Subaru Forester was going westbound. The Subaru turned into the path of the Silverado and resulted in the front of the Silverado hitting the passenger's side of the Subaru.
The driver of the Silverado, a 36-year-old man from Lewes, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the Subaru's driver, a 25-year-old man from Millsboro, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.