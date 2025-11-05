LEWES, Del. - A driver was rescued Tuesday afternoon after being trapped in a crashed car off Dorman Road, according to the Lewes Fire Department.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. for a reported basic life support accident, but the call was quickly upgraded when dispatchers learned someone was trapped inside the truck.
Lewes firefighters said they arrived to find a single car off the road with the driver still inside. Crews stabilized the car, removed the driver-side door and safely freed the person.
The driver was transferred to an ambulance and taken to the hospital within 12 minutes of the fire department’s arrival. The person’s condition and the cause of the crash have not been released.