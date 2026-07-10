LONG NECK, Del. - A driver was taken to the hospital after a car left Route 24 and entered a pond near Baywood on Thursday morning, prompting a water rescue response from multiple Sussex County emergency agencies.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said crews were dispatched at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, July 9, for a car accident and water rescue. According to the fire company, the car was in the Baywood golf course area after leaving the roadway, hitting a tree and going into a pond.
The fire company responded with Rescue 80, Squad 80, Deputy 80 and the Delaware State Fire Police. Dagsboro and Millsboro fire companies were also dispatched but were canceled while responding. Sussex County paramedics, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, Trooper 2, were also dispatched. The helicopter landed near the scene but was later canceled.
Emergency crews stabilized the car, assisted the people in the car, prepared for extrication by removing part of a tree, secured the car to prevent further movement, removed the people from in the car and recovered debris from the scene, according to the fire company.
IRVFC said it appears the car was driving east on Route 24 when the driver may have suffered a medical emergency, causing the car to leave the roadway, travel through bushes and vegetation, strike a tree and enter the pond.
One person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition has not been released. Delaware State Police are investigating.