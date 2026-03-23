DELWARE — Rising gas prices are putting pressure on drivers across the country, and many in Delaware are cutting back on travel.
“When I'm not working, I don't do a ton of driving,” said Jaime Tailor, who was filling up her car at Royal Farm on Coastal Highway.
“I’ve been using the internet a lot with Instacart and so on to just maximize my rides home and everything that I have to get for chores,” said Louis Dambrosi, filling up at Wawa in Lewes.
According to AAA, drivers in Delaware are now paying an average of $3.78 for regular gas, up from $2.95 in March 2025.
“I don't love it, I drive 25 miles each way to work every day, but I feel like it's temporary,” Tailor said.
Although Delaware’s prices remain below the national average of $3.95, rising gas costs could squeeze summer travel plans.