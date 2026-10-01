OCEAN CITY, Md.- People heading to the Country Calling Festival this weekend will need to leave their drones at home, as a temporary flight restriction will create a no-drone zone around downtown Ocean City.
According to the Ocean City Police Department, the restriction is in effect Oct. 2-3 from 11 a.m. to midnight each day.
The temporary flight restriction covers a 1-nautical-mile radius around the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street in Ocean City. The restricted area extends from the ground to 400 feet above ground level.
Taking off, flying or landing a drone within the restricted area is prohibited while the restriction is in effect.
Country Calling is scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at the Ocean City Inlet. The festival lineup includes Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley and other performers Friday, followed by Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne and others Saturday.