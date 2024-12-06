DELAWARE- The Delaware River Basin Commission has declared a water supply emergency and issued two special permits to safeguard the water resources for over 14 million people who depend on the Delaware River Basin. These actions, taken during the Commission's quarterly business meeting, aim to prepare for worsening drought conditions after months of what the agency says are below-normal rainfall across the region.
The agency says the declaration and permits address potential “Basinwide drought” conditions, defined by water storage levels in three key New York City reservoirs: Cannonsville, Pepacton, and Neversink. The commission says storage currently remains above drought watch levels but remains concerning due to ongoing rainfall deficits.
According to the commission, the first permit allows officials from each state to collaborate in case drought conditions worsen. It diverts operations to New York City and parts of New Jersey, aligns drought operation stages with agreed-upon drought curves, and reduces Delaware River flow objectives at Montague, New Jersey, and Trenton, New Jersey.
The second permit enables the commission to draw on hydropower reservoirs, including Lake Wallenpaupack and the Mongaup system, to help maintain downstream flow objectives.
New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York have declared drought watches or warnings in 40 of the 42 counties within the basin. The commission says its efforts relate to state efforts, focusing on conserving regional reservoir storage and protecting water supplies during critical periods.
The commission urges locals to adhere to water restrictions and implement conservation measures to help mitigate the impact of dry conditions.