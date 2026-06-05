LEWES, Del. - A Delaware State Police SUV and a Subaru Outback crashed Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Postal Lane in Lewes.
The crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. Police said a fully marked DSP Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on Coastal Highway in the bus lane while approaching a red light at Postal Lane. The Tahoe had its emergency lights on.
At the same time, a Subaru Outback was driving east on Postal Lane and approaching a green light at Coastal Highway. The investigation showed the Tahoe entered the intersection and the Subaru continued east. The front of the Tahoe then struck the driver's side of the Subaru, said DSP.
The driver of the Subaru, a 64-year-old man from Lewes, suffered a minor injury but declined to go to a hospital. The trooper driving the Tahoe was taken to a nearby walk-in clinic for treatment of minor injuries.