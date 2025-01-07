REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — A joint-effort with the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday led to a water rescue of two duck hunters whose boat had drifted away while they were on Burton Island. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was called on Monday to assist along with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. The hunters, who became stranded after their boat broke free.
The Coast Guard was able to get to the hunters before the other crews arrived. However, the hunters’ boat was still adrift in the bay. The Marine 2 from Indian River Volunteer's Fire Company Long Neck facility was able to bring the boat back to Massey’s Landing..
No injuries were reported among the hunters or emergency responders.