SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety said a Driving Under the Influence checkpoint conducted in Sussex County on Friday, July 10, resulted in four DUI arrests after 983 cars passed through the stop.
The checkpoint was conducted in partnership with Delaware State Police and local police departments as part of the state's ongoing efforts to reduce impaired driving.
Before the Fourth of July holiday, the OHS partnered with Grotto Pizza on its Alive in DE campaign to encourage drivers to arrange a sober ride before celebrating. The campaign urged people not to drive while impaired.
The agency said it will continue focusing on education, community outreach and high-visibility enforcement as part of its efforts to reduce impaired driving and improve safety on Delaware roads.
More information about impaired driving prevention and traffic safety initiatives is available at online.