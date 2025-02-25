CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A dumpster fire damaged an apartment complex Monday night in Cambridge.
According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out at 10:49 pm. on Feb. 24, between 504 and 506 Greenwood Ave. Fire officials say two large commercial dumpsters and trash caught fire and a large amount of trash, including furniture was scattered around the dumpsters.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire did cause damage to apartments in both buildings. Officials say no one was hurt or displaced due to the fire. The estimated loss of damage is $5,000.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says anyone with information is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.