DuPont Nature Center announces inaugural Environmental Art Showcase for 2026 season

MILFORD, Del. - The DuPont Nature Center is inviting artists of all ages and abilities to submit original artwork for its inaugural Environmental Art Showcase, which will begin April 1 when the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Delaware Bay educational facility opens for the 2026 season.
Located in the Mispillion Harbor Reserve, near Slaughter Beach, and managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, the nature center says it will exhibit selected artwork from April 1 through Sept. 30.
The showcase will feature three rotating artistic themes, each displayed for two months.
“Shoreline Serenity” will be exhibited from April through May, followed by “Delaware Bay Connections” in June and July, and “Unique Shapes, Sizes and Colors” from August through September, according to the center.
The center says submissions for each theme will close one month prior to display, with deadlines of March 1, May 1 and July 1.
Artwork may be submitted in nearly any medium, including sculpture, painting and photography, but must adhere to theme and size requirements to be eligible for selection, according to DuPont.