DELAWARE – The Philadelphia Eagles have just one more win to collect to cap off a magical championship season and their fans, many of whom live here in Delaware, are geared up and ready for the big game Sunday.
“I know this is our year to do it,” said Illya Waters, a devoted Eagles fan from Millsboro.
“The Eagles are going to win." Says Trish Doak from Millsboro.
On Delmarva, Eagles fandom runs deep, with die-hard supporters proudly displaying their dedication.
“I mean, I've been an Eagles fan forever,” Doak added.
Some fans go all out for their favorite team. Waters owns multiple jerseys, a hat, a cape, and even an Eagles-themed watch.
“Oh, yeah. My wife got it for my birthday—I mean, for Christmas,” Waters said. “So, yeah. You know, I had to wear that.”
Doak has taken her fandom to another level, creating a shrine in her Millsboro home. It features lights, figurines, bobbleheads, and even a signed helmet.
While the memorabilia is impressive, the passion for the team is what truly stands out.
“It's just a great feeling,” Doak said. “When they lose, it's not so fun. But I never waver. You know,I’m still behind them whether they win or lose.”
And when it comes to predictions, confidence remains high.
“I have no doubt,” Waters said. “Taking all bets.”
With under a week to go before the big game, confidence seems to be the wind beneath Eagles fans' wings, even if they happen to have their fingers tightly crossed and are careful to obey every team-related superstition.