MILLVILLE, Del. - With less than a week to go until the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the highly anticipated game but they aren't the only ones that are game day ready.
While some fans are pulling out their jerseys for the big game, some fans on Delmarva are taking their support for the Eagles to a whole new level. Their support starts at Millville Barbershop
Victor Hernandez put on his gloves and started his clippers, preparing to do a haircut. Not just any haircut, he's going to cut the Philadelphia Eagles logo on to the side of Jennifer Yates' head.
Hernandez is doing this just by looking at a photo on his phone.
"Well, I've always drawn. My grandma, she was a seamstress, drawing dresses. I've always admired that kind of art life, just seeing things and replicating them. Then when you're done, it's like 'wow, I did that,'" said Hernandez.
In his chair is Jennifer Yates, who is also a barber at Millville Barbershop. Since her team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, didn't make it to the Super Bowl, she's now a part time Eagles fan.
Yates says sports became more important to her after moving to Delaware.
"It became more important when I moved to Delaware because I'm from California. So it's a big thing here in Delaware," said Yates.
Millville Barbershop owner, Paul Cusimano, came up with the idea to provide Eagles haircuts in 2017.
"They've been in the Super Bowl quite a bit in the last few years, so it's been pretty popular and cool to see with all the local Eagles fans, they definitely like it," shared Cusimano.
While the Eagles may not be everyone's favorite team here, everyone seems to be on the same page with Super Bowl 59.
"We got to beat the Chiefs. Let's go, Eagles!" said Yates.
"Anybody that can beat the Chiefs, I'll be rooting for so go birds!" said Cusimano.
Eagles fan across Delmarva can get this haircut for $30 at Millville Barbershop.