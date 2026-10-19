DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Elections (DOE) issued a voting alert informing Delaware registered voters that Early Voting for the 2026 General Election starts on Oct. 22.
Voters may vote at any Early Voting Site for their county of residence during the 10 day early voting period before General Election Day.
Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first 5 days of early voting and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the last 5 days of early voting.
General Election Early Voting Sites and Schedule are listed below:
General Election Early Voting Dates & Times:
- October 22nd – October 24th, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- October 25th – No Early Voting
- October 26th & October 27th, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- October 28th – November 1st, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Kent County:
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge.
- Frederica Senior Center.
- Harrington Parks & Recreation.
- Wyoming United Methodist Church.
New Castle County:
- Appoquinimink State Service Center.
- Claymont Community Center.
- Department of Elections Warehouse.
- Hudson State Service Center.
- The Delaware Contemporary.
- Wilmington Police Athletic League (PAL).
Sussex County:
- Department of Elections Warehouse - Georgetown.
- Department of Elections Warehouse - Seaford.
- Ellendale Fire Hall.
- Indian River Fire Company – Station #2.
- Laurel Fire Hall.
- Margaret Rollins Community Center.
- Millville Community Center.
- Nassau Valley Vineyard.
- Roxana Fire Hall.
Any Delaware resident who has registered to vote by the October 10th voter registration deadline may vote in the General Election regardless of political party affiliation.