DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Elections has released the early voting sites and schedule for the 2024 State Primary Election. Delaware law allows eligible voters to cast their ballots in person at any early voting site in their county of residence during the 10-day early voting period prior to the primary election on Sept. 10. Early voting begins on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Early voting sites in each county will be open as follows:
- Aug. 28-31: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sept. 3: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sept. 4-8: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sussex County Locations:
- American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Rd., Millsboro
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 200 Allen St., Seaford
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main St., Ellendale
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 W. 10th St., Laurel
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Ave., Lewes
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Rd., Frankford
Kent County Locations:
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge, 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. Dupont Hwy., Dover
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market St., Frederica
- Harrington Parks & Recreation, 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington
New Castle County Locations:
- Appoquinimink State Service Center, 122 Silver Lake Rd., Middletown
- Christina Crossing, 501 S. Walnut St., Suite 13, Wilmington
- Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark
- Police Athletic League, 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington
For more information about the 2024 State Primary Election, visit the Department’s Primary Elections webpage