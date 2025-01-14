MILLSBORO, Del. — Jason Orlen, an educator at East Millsboro Elementary School, has been named a recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the PAEMST recognizes exceptional teachers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Orlen will receive a certificate signed by President Biden, a $10,000 award and the opportunity to attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C. This honor celebrates Orlen's significant contributions to STEM education and the positive impact he has had on his students and the community.
Other winners from Delaware that were named a recipient of the award include: Brittney Stewart of Caesar Rodney High School for math, Michael Doody formerly of William Penn High School for science, Maria Cobb of Mount Pleasant Elementary School for science, Michael Reitemeyer of Mount Pleasant High School for math and Brian Heeney of Delcastle Technical High School for science.