EASTON, Md. - Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal, an Easton resident who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on July 21 after being accused of overstaying his visa for 24 years, is back home in Maryland following his release from a detention facility in Louisiana, according to a Facebook post by Len Foxwell, a friend and former neighbor.
Foxwell called it the most meaningful post he’s ever written.
"This is the best social media post I've ever had the privilege to write," he said. "Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal is home. Back with his beautiful family in Easton."
Fuentes Espinal was granted bond earlier in the week. Foxwell said Fuentes Espinal's daughter, Clarissa Fuentes, flew to Louisiana on Thursday to pick him up and accompany him home.
The family chose to delay announcing his release out of concern for his safety.
"Given the political and social climate in which we now live, we decided not to announce his release until he was safe and secure within the comfort of his own home," the post reads.
While the family is now reunited, Foxwell noted that the process is not yet over.
"Obviously, there remains work to be done," he added.
Last week, CoastTV News reported how the community and people who know him expressed sorrow over his detention.