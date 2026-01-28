MILFORD, Del. - Education Health & Research International (EHRI) announced today that it has received a $1.25 million grant from the federal Administration on Aging’s Administration on Community Living (ACL) to expand critical health education targeting older adults suffering from chronic conditions and adults with disabilities.
The grant will fund a program that prioritizes conditions of anxiety, depression, or PTSD and stressors associated with caregiving, loss of loved one, or change in finances or diagnosis. It is a vital initiative aimed at equipping people with knowledge and tools to improve their health and wellbeing.
The EHRI is located at the innovative Milford Wellness Village and it utilizes the expertise of key partners including, the Mental Health Association in Delaware, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland's Eastern Shore, Jewish Family Services, La Red Health Center, WeCare Services, PACE Your Life, Beebe Healthcare, Modern Maturity Center, and more.
"The project directly addresses combined health factors that lower quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities such as increased healthcare costs and a strain on caregivers and health systems," said EHRI Chief Strategy Officer Rabbi Halberstam.