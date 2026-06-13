Eight Cape Henlopen educators earn doctorates in educational leadership

LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is celebrating eight educators and leaders who recently earned doctorates in Educational Leadership from Wilmington University.
District officials said the achievement reflects the educators' commitment to professional growth while continuing to serve students, schools and the community.
Cape Henlopen says among the graduates, Dr. Meghan Catts, assistant principal at Frederick D. Thomas Middle School, received the Academic Achievement Award and was selected as the commencement speaker for Wilmington University's doctoral graduation ceremony.
The district recognized Dr. Oliday La Ragione, Dr. Kelly Lehman, Dr. Nancy Ashby, Dr. Lisa Morris, Dr. Michelle McLaughlin, Dr. Meghan Catts, Dr. Christina Hastings and Dr. Kristen Low for earning their degrees.
Congrats, doctors!