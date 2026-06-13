Eight Cape Henlopen educators earn doctorates in educational leadership

Eight Cape Henlopen educators have earned doctoral degrees in Educational Leadership, including one who was selected as a commencement speaker. (Cape Henlopen High School)

LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is celebrating eight educators and leaders who recently earned doctorates in Educational Leadership from Wilmington University.

District officials said the achievement reflects the educators' commitment to professional growth while continuing to serve students, schools and the community.

Cape Henlopen says among the graduates, Dr. Meghan Catts, assistant principal at Frederick D. Thomas Middle School, received the Academic Achievement Award and was selected as the commencement speaker for Wilmington University's doctoral graduation ceremony.

The district recognized Dr. Oliday La Ragione, Dr. Kelly Lehman, Dr. Nancy Ashby, Dr. Lisa Morris, Dr. Michelle McLaughlin, Dr. Meghan Catts, Dr. Christina Hastings and Dr. Kristen Low for earning their degrees.

Congrats, doctors! 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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