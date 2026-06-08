EDEN, Md. — A boat fire caused an estimated $65,000 in damage Friday morning at the Wicomico Yacht Club in Eden, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire was reported at 7:27 a.m. June 6 at 3346 Yacht Club Road. Investigators said the fire started in the void space of a 34-foot 1989 Carver yacht and was caused by an accidental electrical event involving shore line power.
The boat was unoccupied and docked at the Wicomico Yacht Club at the time. People on a nearby boat heard an activated smoke alarm and discovered the fire, according to investigators.
The Allen Volunteer Fire Company responded with 15 firefighters and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. The early discovery helped prevent the fire from spreading to the covered dock building or nearby boats.
No one was hurt, and no one was displaced. Damage was estimated at $50,000 to the yacht and $15,000 to its contents.