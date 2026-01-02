ELLENDALE, Del. - Town leaders in Ellendale are working to salvage a plan to install security cameras throughout the community as a $100,000 grant deadline approaches, following complications over where the equipment can be mounted.
The town received the grant to fund a surveillance system aimed at improving public safety, with cameras proposed at eight different locations around Ellendale on Delmarva Power poles. Town officials say the goal is to help police monitor activity and potentially reduce crime by tracking cars and people entering and exiting town.
However, the project has stalled after Delmarva Power informed town officials that cameras could not be attached to its utility poles.
Supporters of the plan argue that visible cameras could deter criminal behavior. Lee Brown, who lives nearby, said surveillance can have a direct impact on crime prevention.
"Surveillance is key. All that surveillance, that cuts down on the crime," Brown said. "If you know you’re being watched, you’re less likely to do what you shouldn’t be doing."
From previous reports, town officials have also pointed to a past deadly shooting, saying additional surveillance may have helped investigators locate the suspect more quickly.
The cameras under consideration would provide a 270-degree view and be capable of monitoring up to 15 meters in each direction, according to town leaders. The intersections were selected so police could observe traffic flow throughout Ellendale.
"I think it would probably help people feel safer," said Tom Deptulay, who lives around the area. "That’s kind of psychological, but I would just look to data and other places where they installed cameras."
Some people, however, have raised concerns about the approach. One person said the town should prioritize placing cameras in areas with higher crime rates.
With the grant funds set to expire in March, officials are now exploring alternative solutions, including considering to install separate poles near Delmarva Power infrastructure to mount the cameras. But when CoastTV reached out today for an update, town officials declined to comment.
Town leaders are expected to discuss the future of the project at their Jan. 7 meeting. Until then, residents are waiting to see how the town moves forward.