MILFORD, Del. - An 18-year-old man from Ellendale is facing multiple felony charges after police say he brought a handgun to a diversionary class and hid it in a trashcan at People’s Place in Milford.

According to the Milford Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Airport Road on Sept. 17 after receiving a report that someone attending a class at the facility may have had a gun. Investigators say they found the gun in a trashcan inside the meeting room.

Police identified the man as Reginald D. Wright-McGlotten Jr. of Ellendale. When officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly resisted but was ultimately taken into custody without further problems.

Wright-McGlotten was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Department of Correction on a $104,000 cash bond. (Milford Police Department)

Wright-McGlotten is facing the following felony charges:

  • Possession of a firearm by a person under 21

  • Possession of ammunition by a person under 21

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

  • Possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited

  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (a firearm)

  • Resisting arrest

  • Tampering with physical evidence

Wright-McGlotten was presented before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Department of Correction on a $104,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.

