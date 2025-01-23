Ellendale man charged after swinging objects causing chaos in Ellendale restaurant

ELLENDALE Del.- A man was arrested after a series of chaotic incidents while nude on Jan. 21 that began on South Old State Road and culminated at the Southern Grille in Ellendale, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers responded to the restaurant around 5:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a naked man inside swinging objects at people. Authorities learned that 41-year-old William Hicks of Ellendale had allegedly hit people with his hands and was seen swinging a metal table marker. No one was injured during this incident. Employees managed to evacuate everyone from the restaurant before troopers arrived.
Investigators discovered that prior to entering the restaurant, Hicks had ran into the side of a car on South Old State Road, causing minor damage.
When troopers attempted to speak with Hicks, he reportedly refused to comply, leading to him being tasered and taken into custody.
Hicks was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. After being released, he was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following offenses:
- Reckless endangering 2nd degree
- Criminal mischief
- Offensive touching
- Menacing
- Resisting arrest
- Indecent exposure
- Disorderly conduct