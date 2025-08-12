ELLENDALE, Del. — Delaware State Police made a drug bust Monday. DSP arrested A 53-year-old Ellendale man on multiple felony drug charges after executing a search warrant at his home.
Police said members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team searched a home in the 13000 block of South Old State Road on Aug. 11. The search and subsequent arrest were part of an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from the home.
Three people, including the suspect, Andre Mullen, were detained during the search, police said. Investigators reported finding about 44.92 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 grams of powder cocaine, 44 buprenorphine sublingual films, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and $793 in suspected drug proceeds.
Mullen now faces multiple charges, including:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $178,200 cash bond.