Police Lights

Delaware State Police make an arrest after serving a search warrant in Ellendale.

ELLENDALE, Del. — Delaware State Police made a drug bust Monday. DSP arrested A 53-year-old Ellendale man on multiple felony drug charges after executing a search warrant at his home.

Police said members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team searched a home in the 13000 block of South Old State Road on Aug. 11. The search and subsequent arrest were part of an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs from the home.

Three people, including the suspect, Andre Mullen, were detained during the search, police said. Investigators reported finding about 44.92 grams of crack cocaine, 15.7 grams of powder cocaine, 44 buprenorphine sublingual films, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and $793 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mullen now faces multiple charges, including:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Unlawful to Knowingly Operate or Attempt to Operate a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $178,200 cash bond.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you