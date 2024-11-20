ELLENDALE, Del. - The Ellendale Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft that resulted in the loss of $30,221.99 worth of Makita power tools, household appliances and construction equipment. The incident occurred in the early hours of Nov. 18, between midnight and 6 a.m.
The theft took place at a garage and construction trailer within the town limits of Ellendale, say police. Among the stolen items were a Lowes stackable washer and dryer unit, a Dometic RV refrigerator, a tankless water heater, a Whirlpool handicap walk-in tub and several solar inverters, televisions and power tools, including a Makita power planer and Dremel tool kit.
Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating the stolen items or identifying those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.