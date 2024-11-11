ELLENDALE, Del. - Ellendale Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who led police on a car chase Nov. 9.
On Saturday, Chief Bruce Von Goerres of the Ellendale Police Department observed a car with expired tags parked in a private driveway on South Old State Road, just north of State Street. After approaching the car, the driver, who initially provided a false identity, was positively identified using a portable fingerprint scanner.
While the officer awaited fingerprint confirmation, the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Jeniveve Longoria from Greenwood, attempted to flee. She reversed the car through the private yard, maneuvered around the police car, and drove north on South Old State Road.
Longoria eventually crossed Route 16 onto North Old State Road and the pursuit was discontinued, but police obtained warrants based on the positive fingerprint identification.
Longoria now faces multiple charges, including:
- Criminal Impersonation
- Driving While Revoked
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Failure to Have Insurance
- Failure to Transfer Title and Registration
- Expired Tags
The Ellendale Police Department encourages anyone with information about Longoria’s whereabouts to contact the Ellendale Police Department at 302-422-3584.