Georgetown Car Electric Pole

GEORGETOWN, Del – Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Zoar Road and Governor Stockley Road late Saturday night following a car crash.

The Georgetown Fire Company and Georgetown EMS/Station 93 responded to the accident at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Jan. 18. Upon arrival, crews found a car involved in the crash and worked to ensure the safety of the occupants.

Delaware Electric Cooperative personnel de-energized the vehicle before fire crews stabilized it and helped the occupants safely exit. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash has not been made public.

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you