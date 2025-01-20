GEORGETOWN, Del – Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Zoar Road and Governor Stockley Road late Saturday night following a car crash.
The Georgetown Fire Company and Georgetown EMS/Station 93 responded to the accident at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Jan. 18. Upon arrival, crews found a car involved in the crash and worked to ensure the safety of the occupants.
Delaware Electric Cooperative personnel de-energized the vehicle before fire crews stabilized it and helped the occupants safely exit. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash has not been made public.